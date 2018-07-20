Digvijaya an anti-national, glorifies terrorists, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In 15 years, ‘scam’ turns case for withdrawal of cases for BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh In 15 years, ‘scam’ turns case for withdrawal of cases for BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh

IN PERHAPS his most bitter attack against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday called him “an anti-national”.

“I pity his intellect that he continues to make unconstrained statements. Talking about Hindu terrorism is an insult to the nation, its culture. He is a frustrated man and keeps attacking our cultural roots. He is the kind of person who visits the homes of terrorists killed by the police and glorifies them,” Chouhan said in Satna, where his Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached in its second leg.

“He is a person who uses an honorific like ‘ji’ for a terrorist. Does it not fall within the category of anti-nationalism? Is it not an insult to martyrs and jawans out to protect the motherland? He does not love the nation, its culture or society but makes statements, driven by his craze for publicity,’’ Chouhan said in an oblique reference to Singh’s mention of Osama bin Laden as “Osamaji”.

Singh, who was recently dropped by the Congress from its highest decision making body, has not reacted so far.

