Top 10 media companies join hands to form Digital News Publishers Association

Representatives of various media houses at the event on Friday. Representatives of various media houses at the event on Friday.

Ten of India’s biggest media companies, who collectively serve 70 per cent of the country’s online audience, on Friday announced the formation of a new collective called Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to protect the interests of online media.

The 10 founding members are Dainik Bhaskar, India Today Group, NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, The Times of India, Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Eenadu and Malayala Manorama.

Welcoming the formation of DNPA, Indian Express Digital CEO Durga Raghunath said: “There is an unprecedented number of media users in India today. It is both a huge opportunity for journalism and a responsibility. There is no single publisher that can face the future on their own. This is a perfect moment for a constructive coalition that furthers and protects the rights of media users and publishers.”

Besides providing the most credible news in all languages to the Indian audience, DNPA aims to find ways to cooperate in maximising the current and future potential of the industry. It also aims to promote the business and editorial interests of all its members.

The organisation is self-funded with contributions from every publishing house and it is open to any online news publisher at a nominal joining fee. All membership applications will be cleared by the DNPA board.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd