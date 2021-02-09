DIG accused of assaulting Anil Vij’s brother yet to be arrested

The complainant Kapil Vij, who retired from an insurance company as a development officer, has alleged that DIG Ashok Kumar had assaulted him in Ambala Cantonment.

A day after a DIG was booked on charges of allegedly assaulting Haryana Home Minister’s brother, the state police Monday said that they have begun investigations into the FIR.

The accused, DIG Ashok Kumar, is yet to be arrested and was not available for comments, while the police said they were looking for him. The FIR against Kumar was filed on the complaint of state’s Home Minister Anil Vij’s brother Kapil Vij.

Ambala Sadar police station incharge Vijay Kumar said, “We have initiated the investigations and are verifying the allegations. So far no arrest has been made. There is also no counter complaint lodged by the DIG, as of now. No arrest has been made till date.”

