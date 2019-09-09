Difficulties of common man are increasing: Congress on 100 days of Modi government

AS THE Narendra Modi government completed 100 days in office, main opposition Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on it, claiming that this period had been marked by arrogance, politics of vendetta, and uncertainty over the economy.

Advertising

“The BJP once again got the majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections. It had an opportunity to take some concrete steps in the first 100 days to provide relief to the common man… but what has happened is exactly the opposite. The difficulties of the common man are increasing… atrocities against women are continuing, there is no strategy vis a vis education and health.”

“Small traders are in distress, there is vendetta politics against political opponents; Income Tax, ED and CBI are being misused…” Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal said at a press conference.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too hit out at the government.

Advertising

“Congratulations to the Modi Govt on 100 Days No Vikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most — to turnaround our ravaged economy,” he tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “The government is silent after ruining the economy. Companies are in crisis, while trade is in doldrums. Through drama, deceit, lies, and propaganda, they are trying to hide the country’s grim situation.”

Accusing the government of being arrogant, Sibal said the “abrogation of Article 370, dilution of Right to Information Act, criminalisation of Triple Talaq are instances of this government’s arrogance… 39 new Bills were introduced out of which 28 were passed in the Budget Session of Parliament. However, none of the Bills were sent for scrutiny to either the Standing Committee or Select Committee.”

While there is uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, there is anguish over the slowdown in economic growth, he said.

“As there is suspense over whether scientists would be able to make contact with Chandrayaan’s lander, there is deep suspense over whether economy will recover in the near future. The April-June 2019 quarter results do not bode well for an early recovery,” he said.