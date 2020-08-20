Difficult for us to cooperate: Pinarayi on Centre’s move to lease out airport

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Centre’s decision to lease out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to the Adani Group.

In a letter to the PM, Vijayan said that in view of the unilateral decision taken by the Union government without giving credence to the argument raised by the state, “it would be difficult for us to offer co-operation for the implementation of the decision, which is against the wishes of the people of the state”.

The state government has been of the view that the airport’s operations should be entrusted to a special purpose vehicle (SPV), in which the state government should be a major stakeholder. He said the state had transferred 23.57 acre land to the Airport Authority of India free of cost, subject to the condition that the land’s value would reflected as state share capital in the proposed SPV.

