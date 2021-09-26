Differently-abled minor raped, 5 molested at state-aided institute in Chhattisgarh: Police

A minor girl staying at a government-funded residential training centre for differently-abled people was allegedly raped by the guard of the facility in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said. Five other inmates were allegedly molested by the caretaker and guard.

The two employees were remanded into judicial custody on Saturday.

According to Jashpur police, a 17-year-old girl was raped by the watchman of the facility. Five other minors accused the guard and storekeeper of sexually abusing them between 10-11 pm on September 22.

“With the help of sign language interpreters, we found out that a 17-year-old had been raped by one employee and five other girls were molested by both the employees,” the police said. “The watchman has been charged with sections 376 (rape) and 354 (molestation) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act while both the accused were charged under section 354 of the IPC and POCSO Act in the other FIR,” he added.

An FIR in the case was registered on Friday. Based on the investigation, the accused were arrested on Friday and were presented before the court on Saturday, from where they were sent to jail.