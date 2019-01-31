Different PM every day if alliance wins: Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties for not naming a joint prime ministerial candidate, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said there will be a different Prime Minister every day of the week if their “grand alliance” comes to power.

Shah was addressing booth-level workers in Lucknow and Kanpur. “If a coalition comes to power, Mayawati will be the prime minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar on Thursday, Deve Gowda on Friday and (M K) Stalin on Saturday, and Sunday will be a holiday,” he told the workers.

These parties have come together because they are afraid of the BJP, he added.

He claimed that the alliance was based on casteism and corruption. “The BJP has four Bs — ‘Badhta Bharat’ and ‘Banta Bharat’,” Shah said. “Those who are forming an alliance have four Bs — ‘bua’ (aunt), ‘bhatija’ (nephew), ‘bhai’ (brother) and ‘behen’ (sister),” he added, accusing the opposition parties of dynastic politics.