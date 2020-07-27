Different masks and their usage: What are the risks involved in using home-made masks?

“Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under two years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” said Professor Dr Sonu Goel. (Rerpesentational) “Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under two years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” said Professor Dr Sonu Goel. (Rerpesentational)

As experts suggest that the novel coronavirus is air borne, the role of masks becomes really important in this kind of a scenario. Doctors from the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public health, PGIMER discuss the role of masks and where are they effective.

Where should a person wear a mask?

Professor Dr Sonu Goel and his team said that according to Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention, a person should wear a mask in public, particularly in “settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores and pharmacies” and “especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

It is recommended to wear cloth face coverings in public settings and around people outside of one’s household. “Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under two years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” he added.

What are the do’s and don’ts to be kept in mind while donning a mask in public?

Using a mask incorrectly or acting recklessly just because you are wearing a mask, can actually result in more harm than good, said Dr Sonu Goel.

“Some of the key guidelines from World Health Organisation (WHO) state that one should not touch the mask and then touch other parts of their face, especially their eyes, mouth, and nose,” he said.

The entire point of the mask is to should ourselves from outside germs.

The guidelines also add that one should wash their hands before and after taking off a mask — to avoid getting anything on their face and mask and to get rid of anything that could rest on a mask. Masks should also be removed from the loops and not by touching the front.

What are the different types of masks available these days?

A mask is generally of three types: Homemade cloth face mask; Surgical mask; and N95 respirator.

Homemade cloth face masks- To prevent transmission of the virus from people without symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that everyone wears cloth face masks, such as homemade face masks.

The recommendation is for when you’re in public places where it’s difficult to maintain six-foot distance from others. This recommendation is in addition to continued physical distancing and proper hygiene practices.

Surgical masks- Surgical masks are disposable, loose-fitting face masks that cover the nose, mouth, and chin. They’re typically used to protect the wearer from sprays, splashes, and large-particle droplets. They prevent the transmission of potentially infectious respiratory secretions from the wearer to others. Surgical masks can vary in design, but the mask itself is often flat and rectangular in shape with pleats or folds. Elastic bands or long, straight ties help hold a surgical mask in place while wearing it. These can either be looped behind the ears or tied behind the head.

N95 respirators- An N95 respirator is a more tight-fitting face mask. In addition to splashes, sprays, and large droplets, this respirator can also filter out 95 per cent very small particles, which includes virus and bacteria. The respirator itself is generally circular or oval in shape and is designed to form a tight seal on the face. Elastic bands help hold it firmly to your face. Some types may have an attachment called an exhalation valve, which can help with breathing and the buildup of heat and humidity. N95 respirators aren’t one-size-fits-all and must actually be fit-tested before use, to make sure that a proper seal is formed. If the mask doesn’t seal effectively on face, it won’t provide appropriate protection.

After being fit-tested, users of N95 respirators must continue to perform a seal check each time they put one on. It’s also important to note that a tight seal can’t be achieved in some groups, which include children and people with facial hair.

What are the benefits and risks involved in homemade face masks?

Benefits:

# They can be made at home from common materials, so there’s an unlimited supply.

# They may lower the risk of people without symptoms transmitting the virus through speaking, coughing, or sneezing.

# They are better than not using any mask and offer some protection, especially in places where physical distancing is hard to maintain.

Risks:

# They may provide a false sense of security. While homemade face masks offer some degree of protection, they offer a lot less protection than surgical masks or respirators. One 2008 study indicated that homemade face masks may be half as effective as surgical masks and up to 50 times less effective than N95 respirators.

# They don’t replace or reduce the need for other protective measures. Proper hygiene practices and physical distancing are still the best methods of keeping safe

Are different types of masks recommended for the general public and healthcare workers?

The CDC recommends a cloth mask or face covering, either professionally made or a homemade variant for the general public. The CDC explicitly advises against the general public using a surgical mask, which is the standard mask which most doctors and nurses wear. It also advises against the public using N95 respirators, which are more complex, expensive masks meant to fit more tightly on the face, the doctors said. Surgical masks and N95 respirators, the agency noted, “are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.”

Apart from that, the Ministry of Health, India has clearly highlighted in the guidelines that “Medical masks should not be used by healthy persons who are not having any symptoms because it creates a false sense of security that can lead to neglecting other essential measures such as washing of hands.”

Health care workers should always opt for donning a medical mask inside health care facility, or visiting homes, and during other community outreach programmes.

According to the WHO, a particulate respirator at least as protective as a US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health certified N95, N99, US FDA surgical N95, European Union standard FFP2 or FFP3, or equivalent, should be worn in settings for Covid-19 patients where AGPs are performed.

It is observed that people share their masks with family members. Is this advisable?

The WHO has clearly highlighted that one mask should only be used by one person and not be shared. All masks should be changed if wet or visibly soiled; a wet mask should not be worn for an extended period of time.

What are the guidelines for use of medical masks while caring for Covid-19 patients at home?

The WHO provides guidance on how to care for patients with confirmed and suspected coronavirus infection at home, when care in a health facility or other residential setting is not possible. Home care may be considered when inpatient care or isolation in non-traditional settings is unavailable or unsafe (eg capacity is limited and resources are unable to meet the demand).

If feasible, a trained health worker should conduct an assessment to verify whether the patient and the family are able to comply with recommended measures for home-care isolation (like hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, environmental cleaning, limitations on movement around or from the house) and to address safety concerns (like accidental ingestion of and fire hazards associated with using alcohol-based hand rubs).

Do people need a mask while walking or running in open air?

It is not necessary to wear a mask while running or walking in the open air, however, wearing a mask probably can’t hurt, and might help encourage others to wear one too. Guidelines by the CDC specify that it’s recommending cloth face coverings where social distancing isn’t possible. A solitary walk or run outside is typically not going to fall into one of those categories.

In general, masks become more helpful as the risk of infection increases. If you’re having closer, more prolonged contact with potentially sick people, using a mask is more likely to protect you. And if you’re potentially sick and having closer, more prolonged contact with others, a mask is more likely to protect others from your germs as well.

How many times I need to wash my mask?

Cloth face coverings should be washed after each use. It is important to always remove face coverings correctly and wash hands after handling or touching a used face covering. The face covering can be included with the regular laundry and washed in a washing machine. Using regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the face covering.

While washing by hand, a bleach solution should be prepared by mixing five tablespoons of household bleach per gallon of room temperature water.

Every cloth-based mask has a life normally between 40-60 washes and shouldn’t be used thereafter.

What age groups should be or not be wearing a mask and how does it help them?

Kids aged two and under, definitely should not wear a mask, as they are too young to reliably adjust or remove their mask if breathing becomes difficult. For these kids, unobstructed breathing takes priority over covering up.

For kids over two, it depends on the parents, said Dr Goel. Most kids can’t help but touch their faces with unclean hands often— they’re kids. A mask would be helpful if they can manage it and want to wear it. If not, washing hands often is your best defence.

Apart from that, the WHO guidelines also exempt people with disabilities, breathing difficulties, and those who rely on lip reading from the usage of masks. The WHO also recommends that people aged over 60, or anyone of any age with an underlying health condition, should wear a medical-grade mask in those environments.

The same goes for anyone with Covid-19 symptoms (even mild) and those caring for them. Healthcare workers should wear medical masks when providing any patient care.

Will a mask protect me from getting Covid-19?

Organisations like CDC and WHO have been repeatedly pressing for the use of masks among the public. The primary aim of the mask is to stop the wearer from infecting other people. Masks also can offer some protection from others by putting a physical barrier between them and your mouth and nose. But we don’t know how much, because it’s unclear how much the virus spreads through airborne droplets or aerosols, stated the doctor.

Universal mask use can stop asymptomatic carriers, many of whom might not even know they’re sick, from inadvertently infecting other people.

Where should a person dispose face masks after use?

The WHO has been continuously asking people to properly dispose their masks after use. Disposing masks appropriately after use and performing hand hygiene immediately afterwards, is imperative.

The Step-by-Step Disposal Procedure for face masks:

1. Remove mask from face, be gentle so as to not disturb liquid and solid contaminants on the mask.

2. Place mask in a plastic bag – like a grocery shopping bag or a zip lock bag and secure bag tightly

3. Place plastic bag into the garbage can or waste disposal unit

4. Wash hands immediately after disposing of your mask

Never put on a new face mask until you have properly washed your hands

And if you can’t throw a mask away, make sure to thoroughly disinfect it with ultraviolet light sterilizers. If using a cloth product, throw it in the wash or clean it with soap and water.

Is it okay to remove one’s mask at work place when no one is around?

People usually tend to remove masks in between when there’s no one around. However, the CDC has clearly asked not to push your mask down on your chin to eat or drink. It has been suggested to remove it completely, perform hand hygiene, and then put it back on snugly when finished. It is imperative to ensure that the mask fits snugly against your face and covers your nose and mouth with no gaps, as even a tiny gap could let in particles.

Should a person be wearing a mask while driving a car?

Since the state government has clearly ordered people to wear masks while driving, everyone should wear a mask while driving.

However, in other areas, masks should be worn if you’re in the car with people who do not live with you, if you are sick and have others in the car with you.

It might also be a good idea to avoid using the “recirculation” setting on your air conditioner or to open the car windows for air circulation, while driving.

If you feel anxious about being out in public right now, keeping a mask on will comfort you.

