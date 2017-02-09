Difference with state govt not why A-G resigned: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

A DAY after state advocate general Jayanta Mitra resigned citing “difference of opinion” with the government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday dismissed the reason given by the state’s top law officer. Mitra had resigned last May as well after the new government was sworn in but she had requested him to continue for the time being and that was what he had done, Mamata said. “The media should re-check and cross check before writing anything. The report that he has resigned due to difference of opinion with the state is not right. He had resigned in May just after we came to power for the second term, but I had requested him to continue for the time being,” she added.

On Tuesday, Mitra had said he had submitted his resignation “over difference of opinion” with the state government on certain issues. He had became the third advocate general to step down, since Trinamool came to power in 2011. Lakshmi Gupta, the additional advocate general, too announced his resignation, stating that “it was team work and you can’t work, if the team breaks down”.

Meanwhile, deriding the Modi government for trying to paint Opposition forces as “black”, Mamata on Wednesday again dared the BJP to arrest all Trinamool leaders, saying her party was not afraid.

The TMC chief said BJP would be defeated in the Assembly elections in UP, Goa and Punjab, as people have not accepted the demonetisation decision. “Only you people (BJP) are white, and rest of us are all black. Never before the people of this country had witnessed such a government,” Mamata said, speaking during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly.

Taking strong exception to recent comments by BJP leaders that most Trinamool leaders will be in jail after the UP elections, Mamata challenged BJP to arrest her leaders. “Recently, I have read newspapers reports that all of our party leaders will be arrested in days to come. We are not afraid of such threats. If you want, you can arrest all of us. We don’t care. The situation is just like you threatening a kid by saying keep shut or else Gabbar Singh will come,” she said.

She claimed her government too has complaints against leaders of other parties, but Trinamool’s “decency” keeps it from “pursuing political vendettas”. “You people are saying you will tie our MPs with trees in New Delhi. But remember that you will not be in power always. Somebody else might come to power after your term gets over. It is our decency that we don’t take action against political leaders of other parties,” she said.

“Today, three months over. Restrictions and sufferings not over. Citizens have lost economic freedom. When economic freedom is lost, a main freedom is lost… The economy has slowed down tremendously. The nation is facing an acute economic crisis. How much longer?” she said in a series of tweets.

Mamata said the state’s revenue has decreased by 25 per cent due to note ban, and that only black money hoarders have benefited, while people who earned their money honestly are suffering. WITH PTI

