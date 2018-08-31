Diesel price hits record high of Rs 70.21 a litre, petrol cost Rs 78.52 a litre in Delhi

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre (increase by 0.21/litre) In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre (increase by 0.21/litre)

Diesel prices Friday hit a fresh record high of Rs 70.21/litre after witnessing an increase of Rs 0.28 per litre in New Delhi. Prices increase Rs 0.30/litre in Mumbai, taking the price to Rs 74.54. Petrol, meanwhile, is being sold in New Delhi at a price of Rs 78.52/litre after witnessing an increase of Rs 0.22/litre from Thursday. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre (an increase of 0.21/litre).

The revised rates were applicable from 6 am on August 31, 2018 (Friday).

