Friday, August 31, 2018
Diesel price hits record high of Rs 70.21 a litre, petrol cost Rs 78.52 a litre in Delhi

The revised rates are applicable from 6 am on August 31, 2018.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2018 9:45:25 am
Diesel prices Friday hit a fresh record high of Rs 70.21/litre after witnessing an increase of Rs 0.28 per litre in New Delhi. Prices increase Rs 0.30/litre in Mumbai, taking the price to Rs 74.54. Petrol, meanwhile, is being sold in New Delhi at a price of Rs 78.52/litre after witnessing an increase of Rs 0.22/litre from Thursday. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 85.93 per litre (an increase of 0.21/litre).

The revised rates were applicable from 6 am on August 31, 2018 (Friday).

