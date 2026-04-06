‘Died in September, family told in March’: Russia-Ukraine war claims Jammu youth’s life

Sachin was one of three youngsters from Jammu to board a plane from Delhi to Russia on August 5. (Express Photo)

On September 14, Sachin Khajuria called to tell his family that he was being sent to forward positions in the Russia-Ukraine war and would not be able to speak to them for some time. That was the last time the family spoke to the 24-year-old, who had gone to Russia to study and find employment.

On March 28, the Khajuria family of Pahariwalla village in Jammu’s Akhnoor heard the news they had been dreading for months – Sachin had been killed on the frontlines, merely days after he went there. On Sunday, the family cremated his remains in the village.

Sachin was one of three youngsters from Jammu to board a plane from Delhi to Russia on August 5. While one returned safely, the other is still missing. “He [Sachin] died in September, but the family was not informed of it,” his younger brother Koushal Khajuria told The Indian Express.