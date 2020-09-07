scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 07, 2020
Top news

Died in landmine blast while patrolling, Special Frontier Force’s Tibetan commando laid to rest

On last Monday, the Indian Army stated that it foiled attempts by Chinese military to change the status quo in the southern bank area of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2020 10:59:27 pm
Died in landmine blast while patrolling, Special Frontier Force's Tibetan commando laid to restNyima Tenzin died on the intervening night of August 29-30 around the Pangong lake area after he stepped on a 1962 landmine. (PTI)

Nyima Tenzin, a commando of the Special Frontier Force (SFF) who was killed in a land mine blast a week back in eastern Ladakh, was laid to rest in Leh with military honours, official sources said.

Tenzin died on the intervening night of August 29-30 around the Pangong lake area after he stepped on a 1962 landmine.

They said his death was not related to the confrontation between the Chinese and Indian troops on the same night.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The SFF is an elite unit which was raised in 1962 following the war with China. The SFF mainly comprises of Tibetan refugees.

On last Monday, the Indian Army said it foiled attempts by Chinese military to change the status quo in the southern bank area of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 07: Latest News

Advertisement