On kin’s request, PoK resident’s body exhumed, handed over to Pak Army along LoC 

Nearly seven months after his burial on the Indian side as an unidentified person, the body of a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was on Wednesday handed over to his family members at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district.

Identified as Irshad Ahmed (30) of Kotli Gujjran village in PoK opposite India’s Nowshera sector, the deceased had got electrocuted while making way through the barbed wire fence on the Indian side of the LoC on the intervening night of July 22-23.

On July 23, he was buried by police as unidentified at Mohra Kampla in Nowshera sector.

Following orders from Rajouri District Magistrate M.A. Asad, the body was exhumed on Tuesday in presence of senior police officers, Nowshera tehsildar, a team of doctors and locals. This had followed a request from family members of the deceased who had approached the Pakistan Army for taking up the matter with their Indian counterpart.

After observing all legal formalities, the Rajouri District Magistrate ordered police to exhume the dead body for its handing over to the family members across the LoC. The police gave the body to the Army who brought it to Chakkan Da Bagh LoC meeting point in Poonch and later handed it over to Pakistani Army officials.