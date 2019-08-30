Didi Ke Bolo a hit, over 10 lakh people contacted TMC in one month: Mamata

Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her party’s mass outreach programme, “Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi)” has received a huge response in its first month with more that 10 lakh people reaching out to the leadership and registering their grievances.

In a Facebook post, Banerjee thanked the people of the state for their response. “I am humbled with the overwhelming response of the people on the Didi Ke Bolo platform. In the last 30 days, over 10 Lakh people have reached out to us with their words of appreciation for the initiative, valuable suggestions and grievances,” the chief minister wrote.

“I thank each one for their support and acknowledgment. We take note of their valuable suggestions and are committed to working overtime to resolve their grievances to an extent possible in an expeditious manner,” Banejee added.

In a statement, the party said, “In the last one month 10,00,350 people from across the state have reached out to Didi and her office through the Didi Ke Bolo platform with their words of appreciation for the initiative, suggestions for the government or the party and grievances that they would like the government or the party to address.”

It said in the 30 days under consideration, a total of 214 people in distress reached out to Banerjee’s office via the platform. A total 161 cases were resolved on priority basis, it claimed.

Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is mentored by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, is preparing the TMC’s election strategy for 2021 Assembly polls. The TMC’s mass outreach programme is the brainchild of Kishor and his team.

The government statement added that as part of the Didi Ke Bolo initiative, close to 500 TMC MLAs and senior leaders have conducted outreach programmes in 1,022 villages. The leaders held ‘Jan Sangjog Sabhas’ during their visits, met key influencers in the villages, interacted with the local residents, heard their suggestions and grievances and spent the night in one of the workers’ home, said the statement.