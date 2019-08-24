Did not back Pakistan, China for UN meet on Kashmir: UK

The UK on Friday denied that it had backed Pakistan and China in calling for the August 16 UN Security Council closed-door session on Kashmir, and stressed that all issues between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally.

In a statement by the British High Commission in Delhi, the UK also said that it does not seek to mediate in the matter.

“There has been some inaccurate speculation about the UK position at the closed session of the UN Security Council on August 16 on Kashmir,” the statement said. “The UK did not call for this session or support a formal council statement, and we have a long-standing position that this dispute should be resolved bilaterally…”