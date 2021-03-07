Did key accused in gold smuggling case work under CM Pinarayi Vijayan, asks Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kerala

Responding to the recent allegations by CPI(M) that central agencies are operating in Kerala with political motives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on gold and dollar smuggling cases.

Addressing the valedictory function of ‘Vijay Yatra’, a pre-poll political tour led by Kerala BJP president K Surendran here, Shah said, “I would like to ask a few questions to the Chief Minister of Kerala. Is he ready to answer those questions publicly? Did the key accused in the dollar and gold smuggling cases work under you in the CM’s office? Did your government pay them a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh?”

He continued, “Is it true that your principal secretary appointed the accused, who had fake degree certificates, to a top post? Did you and your principal secretary take this woman at the government’s cost on a foreign trip? Did the accused woman frequently visit you in the chief minister’s residence? When the smuggled gold was seized, did your office exert pressure on the Customs? Have not these details exposed in the investigations by ED and Customs. Did you probe into a mysterious death in this issue?”

Shah said instead of raising allegations, the Chief Minister should be ready to answer these questions. “I have information about several other corruption issues. But I don’t want to confuse the Chief Minister. I need answers to these questions for now,” he said.

Shah said both LDF and UDF are only worried about managing their vote banks.

While CPI (M) has formed an alliance with SDPI, which is the political front of Popular Front of India, Congress has tied up with the Indian Union Muslim League.

Congress is contesting against CPI(M) in Kerala, but both the parties are part of a “grand alliance” in West Bengal.

“In Kerala, Congress is with IUML, but in West Bengal they are supporting a party headed by a Muslim cleric (Abbas Siddiqui). In Maharashtra, the Congress is with Shiv Sena. Truly, I don’t understand what the policy of the Congress party is,” Shah said.

Referring to issue of entry of women into the Sabarimala temple, Shah said the Communist government has “harassed the devotees but Congress remained silent”. BJP wanted that the temple should be run as per the interest of the devotees, he said.

‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan, who has recently joined BJP, also attended the event. Praising him, Shah said the “the developer of infrastructure, our metro man, has chosen the BJP for developing the nation”.

Shah also unveiled the BJP’s campaign slogan of NDA—’New Kerala, with Modi’.