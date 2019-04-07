‘Dictatorial’ BJP govt not allowing me to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav, says Tejashwi

Toggle Menu
Lalu Prasad Yadav who is serving a jail-term in three cases related to the multi-crore-rupee fodder scam is undergoing medical treatment at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi for a heart ailment.

Lalu Prasad Yadav (left) and Tejashwi Yadav. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Tejashwi Yadav Sunday took to Twitter to complain that he was not being allowed to meet his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, calling it a conspiracy of the “dictatorial” BJP government. He also spoke about the “inhuman” treatment meted out to Lalu Prasad Yadav at the hospital by the police.

“I was in Ranchi Hospital since yesterday night trying to meet my ailing father but I was not allowed to meet him. This is a conspiracy by the dictatorial BJP government that is not permitting a son from meeting his father. This a conspiracy against Laluji related to his security in jail and also his hospital room is being raided every day despite him being under treatment,” Tejashwi tweeted.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister said the behaviour of the authorities was a violation of a person’s human rights.

“Two weeks ago doctors told the jail authorities that certain tests like ECHO and X-Ray needed to be conducted on Laluji, but it is being stalled as the laboratory is in another building and there are not enough security personnel,” he said.

“This behaviour is not right, it is a violation of a person’s human rights,” he added.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a jail-term in three cases related to the multi-crore-rupee fodder scam, is undergoing medical treatment at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi for a heart ailment.

