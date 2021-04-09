Diamond workers’ group says no to police, Surat Municipal Corporation plea to shut markets by 2 pm

The health officials, along with police, also took a tour in the Mahidhapura diamond broker area to see whether Covid guidelines are followed or not.

The Surat diamond workers association has rejected an appeal made by the police and the Surat Municipal Corporation health department to shut the diamond market after 2 pm onwards.

With the rise in Covid cases and the situation becoming critical day by day in Surat city, the SMC health department officials of Central zone on Thursday held a meeting with the Surat diamond brokers association, and police officers in Mahidharpura area, and were urged to keep the market shut by 2 pm onwards.

The proposal of SMC was rejected by the diamond brokers association, claiming that if they shut the markets, all the textile trading markets would shut and in turn textile factories too would have to close down.

Surat diamond brokers association president Nandlal Nakrani said, “We have bluntly told the SMC officials and police that we will not keep the market close after 2.00 pm onwards, our business gets affected. If the diamond trading markets remain open then only the factory will run and lakhs of people working as diamond polishers will get salary.”