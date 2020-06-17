Diamond industry in Surat shut for a day to mourn Mehta’s death

Arunkumar Mehta Arunkumar Mehta

Diamond manufacturing and trading activities in Suart remained closed on Tuesday to mourn the death of Arunkumar Mehta, 80, owner of diamond company — Rosy Blue — and considered the godfather of the industry.

Mehta died on Tuedsay at a private hospital in Mumbai where he was under treatment for a few days. He is survived by his wife Rajnika, son Russell, daughters Amita Mehta, Alpa Kothari and grandchildren.

In a short video of Mehta that was widely shared on social media, some youths were seen asking him to share the secret of his success with the new generation in the field. Mehta was seen saying, “When we see stars glittering in the sky, we would wish they come on to earth… but will the stars will remain the same if they are on earth? Sky is suitable for stars to glitter, not earth… In any circumstances, you have to establish your game…”

Born in Palanpur, Mehta shifted to Mumbai with his father where he started diamond trading and manufacturing in partnership with his maternal uncle, Bhanubhai Mehta.

Sevanti Shah, owner of Venus Gems, said, “The company was earlier among world leaders dealing with rough and polished diamonds… He was humble person well disciplined.”

Mehta was also the member of the committee of Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai and member of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). Shree Ramkrishna Exports firm owner Savji Dholakia said, “Arun Mehta had been in the industry for 60 years and was widely respected. He had many competitors in the field but remained quite popular as he maintained good relationship with all.”

GJEPC Gujarat region chairman Dinesh Navadia said, “He was a guide and true mentor to the industry in any circumstances… He had business relations with industry players worldwide… Even the smallest person in the industry could reach out to him for anything.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.