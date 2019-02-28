Navjot Sidhu on India-Pakistan tensions: Dialogue, diplomatic pressure will help in long-term solution

At the time of heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday appealed for peace and stressed that the solution to terror is “peace, development and progress, not unemployment, hatred and fear”.

In a statement, Sidhu said he “stands by his conviction that dialogue and diplomatic pressure will count for a great deal in seeking a long-term solution to the presence and practice of terror outfits that operate within and across the border.”

Appealing for peace and dialogue, Sidhu said, “On both sides of the border, tacticians are planning for the worst”. “They must think the worst of one another because only in thinking the worst, do they believe that they can protect and defend. But this belief is a mirage,” he said.

Citing IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan who was captured by Pakistan after his plane was shot down, Sidhu said escalation between the two countries would only result in increased incidents such as these. “No son of our soil should be separated from his loved ones as Abhinandan is today,” he said.

Sidhu has been facing criticism from various quarters over his comments on Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack that an “entire nation can’t be held responsible”. Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility of the Pulwama attack.

Amid tensions between the two neighbours, Sidhu said he “stands by my country” and as the “son of a freedom fighter”, the “true test of (my) patriotism is courage.”

The Congress leader also evoked Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee to stress on peace and not “hatred” for the other country. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the fight is “for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris”, Sidhu said he holds the “principle that a community cannot be blamed for the actions of a few.”