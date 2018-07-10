Dhule lynching case to be tried by fast track court: Devendra Fadnavis

“There is no question of sparing even a single individual who is related to this inhuman incident,” said CM Fadnavis. “There is no question of sparing even a single individual who is related to this inhuman incident,” said CM Fadnavis.

Describing the Dhule lynching incident as barbaric, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said a fast track court will hear the case and assured that stern punishment would be given to those guilty. On July 1, five persons, all members of a nomadic tribe belonging to the Davri Gosavi community, were lynched by a mob at Rainpada village in Dhule district on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

Speaking at the state Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said: “The Dhule incident is very unfortunate and inhuman. It will be fast tracked… the main culprit has been arrested. Many video footages are available. Police are closely tracking the role of each person involved in the act both directly and indirectly.” Stating that even the harshest words cannot describe the severity of the crime, the CM said: “There is no question of sparing even a single individual who is related to this inhuman incident.”

“The act of lynching people on the suspicion that they were child lifters showed how the beast in a human being can come to the fore… The village where the incident took place was 40 km away from the district headquarters… police immediately rushed there on receiving the news. But by the time they reached the spot, five persons had already been lynched.”

“…While some persons have been identified and booked, some have fled. Those who are absconding will be traced,” said the CM, who also holds the Home portfolio. Fadnavis added that a rehabilitation policy for members of the nomadic tribes will be prepared and the families of all the victims will be rehabilitated. The Dhule lynching incident was raised in the Assembly by NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App