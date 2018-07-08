Dhule lynching: Another man seen in video assaulting victims nabbed; total arrests now 26

An accused of Dhule lynching incident (at centre in picture) has been arrested by Local crime branch (LCB) squad. (Source: ANI) An accused of Dhule lynching incident (at centre in picture) has been arrested by Local crime branch (LCB) squad. (Source: ANI)

The Dhule Police on Sunday arrested one more person who is believed to have led the mob in the July 1 lynching case in which five nomads were killed on the suspicion of being child lifters in Rainpada hamlet, around 350 kilometres from Mumbai. Dashrath Timbalke (35), a resident of Rainpada, was arrested from the neighbouring district by a team of the local crime branch.

“Timbalke is seen in the video wearing a white shirt and assaulting the victims with an iron rod. Based on reliable information, a crime branch team nabbed Timbalke and brought him to Dhule,” said Dhule Superintendent of Police M Ramkumar.

Based on the video of the assault that has gone viral, the Dhule Police on Wednesday arrested two people – Maharu Pawar (22) and Hiralal Gawli, both residents of Rainpada, who were seen in the video assaulting the victims with an iron rod and stick respectively. With Timbalke in custody, the number of arrests in the case now stands at 26.

READ | An Express Investigation Part 2: Look who all make up the murderous lynch mob

The police so far has found 40 clips of the incident that were shot by bystanders on their mobile phones “Our focus is to arrests those who assaulted the victims and not the bystanders, we have managed to lay out hands on 40 mobile clips shots by those who were mere witnesses and we are studying those to zero down on the accused,” Ramkumar added.

Of the 26 arrested, while eight are from Rainpada where the incident took place, the rest of the accused are from the neighbouring hamlets located at a distance of two to twenty kilometres. Like many other arrested accused even Timbalke is uneducated and works as a labourer.

READ | Dhule lynching: Police question owner of digital news platform

On July 1, five members of the Dongrinanthpanthi Gosavi community, nomads who beg for a living were killed by a mob of over 3,500 men in Rainpada hamlet of Dhule in Maharashtra. The victims were identified as Dadarao Shankarao Bhosale (36), his brother Bharat (45), Bharat Malve (45), Aagnu Srimant Ingole (20) and Raju Bhosale (47). While Raju hailed from Gondwan village of Karnataka, the others were residents of Mangalweda in Solapur district. The victims were related to each other.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd