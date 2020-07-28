Dhirubhai Ambani’s brother Ramnikbhai dies in Ahmedabad

Ramnikbhai Ambani was 95. Ramnikbhai Ambani was 95.

Ramnikbhai Ambani, elder brother of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, died in Ahmedabad Monday afternoon. He was 95.

The Ambani family stated that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep”.

Ramnikbhai was on the board of directors of Reliance Industries till he was 90, retiring in 2014. A founding member of Reliance Industries, he “was a man with an unrelenting quest for knowledge”, a statement from the family read.

Born in Junagadh in 1924 to Hirachand and Jamunaben Ambani, he was the eldest of three brothers — other two being Dhirubhai Ambani and Natubhai Ambani — and had two sisters — Trilochanaben and Jasumatiben.

Ramnikbhai’s wife Padmaben died in 2001. He is survived by his children Nita, Meena, Ila and Vimal Ambani, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Ila is married to Gujarat cabinet minister for energy, Saurabh Patel.

