Dhindsa to hold meetings seeking support for ‘real Akali Dal’

As part of ‘Safar-e-Akali Lehar’, a movement spearheaded by him which kickstarted from New Delhi on Saturday, senior Dhindsa has scheduled meetings at Ludhiana and Moga. (File) As part of ‘Safar-e-Akali Lehar’, a movement spearheaded by him which kickstarted from New Delhi on Saturday, senior Dhindsa has scheduled meetings at Ludhiana and Moga. (File)

Rajya Sabha member and suspended SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who has publicly criticised party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, has now planned to hold district-level meetings to rope in volunteers and workers for what he says will emerge as the “real Akali Dal”.

As part of ‘Safar-e-Akali Lehar’, a movement spearheaded by him which kickstarted from New Delhi on Saturday, senior Dhindsa has scheduled meetings at Ludhiana and Moga.

“On January 24, I will be holding a meeting in Ludhiana and on January 25 in Moga. We will hold district-level meetings across the state,” he said on Monday, two days after he participated in the event at Delhi which was attended by SAD (Taksali) leaders Ranjit Saingh Brahampura, his son Ravinder Singh Brahampura and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Dhindsa’s son and former Cabinet minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia.

The event was organised by former chiefs of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK, who fell out with SAD, and SAD arch rival Paramjit Singh Sarna, the chief of SAD (Delhi).

SAD (Taksali) leader Sekhwan said GK and Sarna coming together on a common platform was an indication that the new faction was getting a lot of traction. “Agg te paani da mel ho gaya (It was like fire and water came together). Both Manjit Singh GK and Paramjit Singh Sarna have remained arch rivals, contesting DSGMC polls against each other. Their presence on a common platform is a big indication that people want the real Akali Dal to take centrestage,” he added.

“We will be reaching out to people to convince them to join us in our fight. We will not only go village to village but also house to house to seek support of the people,” said Sekhwan.

The faction comprising Dhindsa and SAD (Taksali) among others, who have expressed unhappiness with Sukhbir Badal’s style of functioning, have embarked on a year-long journey to reach out to people to “liberate the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and SAD from control of Badal family and re-inculcate the spirit of internal democracy within the SAD”.

The year-long programs as part of ‘Safar-e-Akali-Lehar’ will culminate with celebration of 100 years of formation of SAD in December this year.

Parminder Dhindsa has also started outreach programmes where he is meeting volunteers and workers. He has plans to take such programmes to areas outside his constituency Lehragaga, which he represents as legislator.

At the ‘Safar-e-Akali Lehar’ gathering in Delhi on Saturday, seven resolutions were passed. The first resolution was to apprise the younger generation of the glorious and proud history of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Other resolutions included “launching struggle to liberate Akal Takht, SGPC and DSGMC from political control, making all efforts to seek justice for victims of 1984 Sikh genocide, a demand before Akal Takht chief to preserve the Sikh history by digitising it and ensuring that it is flawless, and a ban on political leaders contesting polls for religious organisations”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App