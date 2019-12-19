Dhindsa attends Kikki’s ‘power party’, triggers whispers in political circles

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa is a Rajya Sabha member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). (File Photo) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa is a Rajya Sabha member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). (File Photo)

The presence of rebel Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa at Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s close aide and political advisor Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon alias Kikki’s “power dinner” Tuesday evening has set off a political debate in the state.

Dhindsa, a Rajya Sabha member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has not only been challenging the authority of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal but also hobnobbing with leaders of SAD (Taksali) openly.

Dhindsa was seen meeting Amarinder with a “hug”, following which both leaders exchanged pleasantries. Dhindsa was a part of the dinner with his wife, his son-in-law and PCS officer H S Brar, his son and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa’s wife. Parminder, who is said to be siding with Sukhbir Singh Badal for now, was conspicuous by his absence.

Kikki’s dinner saw a galaxy of leaders cutting across party lines. AAP leader Aman Arora was also seen at the gathering.

Sources close to Kikki said there was “nothing special” about Dhindsa’s presence at the party. “Dhillons and Dhindsas have had family relations ever since Kikki was an Akali leader. There is nothing much to read into this. Just that they all came there as Dhindsas attending a function of the Dhillon family.”

Kikki had joined Congress after quitting Akali Dal and is considered close to the CM. He later joined Manpreet Badal’s People’s Party of Punjab, but soon quit it too. He was among the few leaders who accompanied the CM during his recent holiday abroad.

Besides the Dhindsas, most of the ministers and bureaucrats were seen at the party. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, Advocate General of Punjab Atul Nanda were also among those present. Cabinet Ministers including Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurmit Sodhi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Sham Arora, and PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar were among those present.

Interestingly, while a number of MLAs were a part of the party, Patiala MLAs, who have been speaking against the government, were conspicuous by their absence. They included Madan Lal Jalalpur and Nirmal Singh Shutrana.

