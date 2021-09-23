DHFL case: HC reserves orders in bail plea by Yes Bank founder’s kin

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its orders in pleas by Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and two daughters, booked in connection with the alleged fraud in the DHFL money-laundering case, against a special CBI court order rejecting their bail pleas. The HC will pronounce the verdict on September 28.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing pleas by Kapoor’s wife Bindu and daughters Roshini and Radha Kapoor-Khanna.

A special court had on September 18 rejected the bail applications of the three, who were named as accused in the DHFL case but were not initially arrested during the probe. The court had sent them to judicial custody till September 23. On Friday, the special court extended their judicial custody till October 1.

Advocate Hiten S Venegaonkar, representing CBI, opposed the pleas and justified the special court’s decision. After concluding hearing in the case, the bench reserved it for orders and said that the same will be pronounced on September 28.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) moved the HC challenging an order of a special court rejecting the plea seeking discharge in the cheating and corruption case by CBI in connection with its promoters, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

The special court rejected DHFL’s prayer for discharge, leading it to approach the HC. The HC will hear DHFL’s plea in due course.