Dharna, hunger strikes have no place in constitutional democracy: Kerala High Court

Setting aside a single-bench order, which allowed a few suspended students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Ernakulam district to write their semester exams, a division bench of the Kerala High Court observed that “educational institutions are meant for imparting education and not politics”.

Earlier, the single bench had allowed 16 suspended students to pay their fees and appear for examinations, stating that such permission would not confer any right or equity and would be subject to the writ petition’s final outcome.

These students, belonging to CPI(M) student wing SFI, had been suspended following a protest and the staging of a street play, which allegedly insulted Vice Chancellor Ciza Thomas, in August. During their agitation, they demanded better infrastructure and academic facilities at the university.