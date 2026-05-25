Dharmendra Pradhan asks states to ensure smooth conduct of NEET re-exam

Emphasising that the well-being of students was of paramount importance, Dharmendra Pradhan called on state governments to ensure adequate transportation facilities for candidates on the day of the examination. (File Photo)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday wrote to chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of states and Union Territories, seeking their cooperation for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21, a press statement read.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak.

‘Ensure availability of basic amenities’

Amid heatwave conditions across the country, Pradhan urged states and UTs to ensure the availability of essential facilities at examination centres for the convenience and well-being of candidates, the Education Ministry said in the statement.

“In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the district authorities and all schools, colleges, universities and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates,” he said in the letter.