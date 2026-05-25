Dharmendra Pradhan asks states to ensure smooth conduct of NEET re-exam

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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday wrote to chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of states and Union Territories, seeking their cooperation for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21, a press statement read.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak.
Amid heatwave conditions across the country, Pradhan urged states and UTs to ensure the availability of essential facilities at examination centres for the convenience and well-being of candidates, the Education Ministry said in the statement.
“In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the district authorities and all schools, colleges, universities and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates,” he said in the letter.
The minister said that these facilities may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans and coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply and portable toilets wherever required.
Emphasising that the well-being of students was of paramount importance, Pradhan called on state governments to ensure adequate transportation facilities for candidates on the day of the examination.
He expressed confidence that all states and UTs would extend full cooperation to ensure that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is conducted in a smooth, transparent and fair manner.
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