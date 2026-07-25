‘To ensure anti-national forces don’t exploit Jantar Mantar’: Here is the full text of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation letter to PM Modi

Amid mounting pressure due to the nationwide protests by CJP and Opposition parties, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stepped down from his post. He sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform for more than 4 decades. It has always been my conviction that an empowered, inclusive, and forward-looking education system forms the bedrock of an empowered nation.

I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions, and legitimate expectations of the nation’s youth. Fulfilling the dreams of India’s young generation has been the moral resolve of our political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership.

However, irregularities came to light during the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognizance, the Government of India handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a new date. Along with this, a decision was taken to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year.

During this time, our main priority was to ensure that the re-examination for over 20 lakh students was conducted smoothly. For this, work was carried out using a “whole of government approach.” In this, state governments—especially district administrations—played a crucial role alongside the Government of India. With the cooperation of students, guardians, and parents, this exam was completed on June 21, 2026.

From day one, I took responsibility for this and never turned my back on the situation. My resolve was that we would not let any meritorious student’s prospects be ruined by the examination mafia, nor allow injustice to happen to any student.

The NEET-UG results announced on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds achieving success.

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However, during this period, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead several students, which deeply pained my heart.

I have always had unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and a deep respect for the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not just India’s future, but the carriers, creators, and architects of a new and developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Looking at the sequence of events over the past 10 days, my heart is deeply distressed. This is not a matter of personal reputation for me.

The youth power of India is the true strength of this country.

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My resolve is that we will not let the nation’s youth power fall prey to a web of confusion and misinformation.

To ensure that anti-national forces do not exploit the situation arising at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that national unity remains intact, that no student’s future gets tangled in legal complexities, and that our children can focus their time on studying and building their careers—considering all these factors, I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support. Additionally, I extend my thanks to all my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, ministry officials, staff, and everyone with whom I had the privilege to work. Serving the nation remains the highest priority of my life, and I will always stay dedicated to it.

With the blessings of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way to serving Mother India, the people of Odisha, and fulfilling the aspirations of the country’s youth in the future.