‘Cockroaches won, democracy won’: CJP on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

“Cockroaches won, democracy won,” the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) posted on X in their first response to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted the letter on X, saying he has sent his resignation to PM Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.”

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Anita Dipke, mother of Abhijit Dipke says, “This is very good. For two-and-a half months, the students have been fighting. Abhijeet has achieved so much at such a young age. He was slapped and vilified. Now, there is victory.”