Dharmendra Pradhan proposes natural gas pipeline along Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday proposed setting up a natural gas pipeline along the Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor, an eight-lane 701-km hi-speed super communication expressway between Nagpur and Mumbai.

Welcoming the proposal, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra will like to take the offer and work on the proposal with the Centre. The proposed plan will give a new identity to the project. It will provide greater momentum to the economy and growth of state.”

Pradhan was in Mumbai to address the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s ninth city gas distribution bidding round show.

Read | West Coast refinery will be built in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

Describing Maharashtra as the growth engine of India, Pradhan said, “Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor will usher both social and economic development and growth in the state. If we simultaenously work to install a natural gas line along Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor, it will help us boost natural gas connections and supply across Vidarbha region.”

Welcoming Pradhan’s proposal for natural gas pipe line along the Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor, the CM said, “The decision will give a new identity and significance to the project.”

The Rs 46,000 crore project is being planned to boost agro-industries and port-led developments across 24 districts including 14 drought prone districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

The Centre has decided to set up natural gas distribution centres in 30 districts of Maharashtra in four to five years, Pradhan announced on Thursday.

At present, the gas distribution centres are located in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Solapur, and Kolhapur. In the next phase Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nashik, Latur, Osmanabad, Sangli and Satara is expected to be covered.

Fadnavis emphasised the urgency to promote and provide environment-friendly clean fuel. “The use of green and clean fuel in public transport will bring down pollution which is the biggest challenge in the state and the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the green and clean fuel project and Maharashtra will accomplish the PM’s dream, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App