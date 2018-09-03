Dharmendra Pradhan hardsells Odisha to Surat investors, says need your help to develop

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that with coal in abundance, Odisha has no electricity problem. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that with coal in abundance, Odisha has no electricity problem. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Union petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asked Surat’s textile and plastic traders to invest in his home state Odisha, saying that the eastern state requires investment from Surat businessmen to make it industrially developed.

Speaking at Textile and Plastic Investors Conclave here, Pradhan said: “Odisha has immense potential for growth in plastic and textile sectors with convenient access to all the primary raw material need… Few years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the hard work of Odia migrants in Surat and said that due to them, Gujarat was prospering. The hard work of the people of Odisha had helped the growth of textile industry in Surat. Now similarly, Surat investors should come to Odisha and start plastic or textile factories at Paradip and Bhadrak.”

The conclave is aimed at attracting investment opportunities for Paradeep plastic Park and textile park at Bhadrak in Odisha. The Union minister also said that once the work at Paradip port is completed and industries are set up there, the east coast port will leave Kandla port of Gujarat behind.

“The Kandla port in Gujarat is among the top ports of India. Couple of days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a message to Odisha government to finish the work of Paradip port with Haridaspur line, at the earliest. After this work is finished and when the factories start running, the Paradip port will leave behind Kandla port in the coming years. There will be rail, road connectivity at Paradip port, and in the future, we are planning to set up a mid-size airport at Paradip,” he added.

Seeking Gujarat’s help in developing Odisha, Pradhan said, “Gujarat does not produce iron and yet Gujarat has factories for manufacturing iron pipes at Kutch. We want to develop a good industrial relationship with Gujarat to take Odisha on the development path… I have come here to make Odisha industrialised and to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of balanced development. The economic policy of a country is not decided by the powerful 10 to 20 people (industrialists), but through and medium and small size enterprises.”

He said that to meet world-class competition, the Centre has set up ICT (Indian Institute of Chemical Technology) campus in Bhubaneswar which helps the textile and plastic industry to add more value to its growth to meet the international competition.

He said that with coal in abundance, Odisha has no electricity problem. “Now, we are moving ahead with gas pipeline project and in the next three years, we will complete gas pipeline network in 19 districts of Odisha,” the minister added.

