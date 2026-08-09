Dharmendra Pradhan’s first remarks since resignation: ‘Gen Z belongs to us’

Addressing a gathering in his Parliamentary constituency, Sambalpur, on Saturday, Pradhan said he tried to explain the reality about the resolve of the new generation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who later engaged directly with the Gen Z. (Photo: X/@dpradhanbjp)

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned following intense protests over the NEET paper leak issue, said his ministerial responsibilities were insignificant before the aspirations of the new generation of the country.

Addressing a gathering in his Parliamentary constituency, Sambalpur, on Saturday, Pradhan said he tried to explain the reality about the resolve of the new generation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who later engaged directly with the Gen Z.

“I belong to the land where legends like Bhimabhoi, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das and Gangadhar Meher were born. My responsibility is nothing before the resolve of the new generation people. There is nothing more important than the country’s interest,” said Pradhan, his first public statement weeks after submitting his resignation.