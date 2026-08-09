In first reaction after resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan says ‘some people misled Gen Z protesters’

Dharmendra Pradhan submits his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Pradhan is seen during the Monsoon session of Parliament in this file image dated Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

In his first reaction two weeks after quitting as Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan weighed in on his resignation even as he said attempts were made to “mislead” Gen Z during the protests over the NEET paper leak issue.

Pradhan resigned as Education Minister on July 25 after weeks of protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

“Gen Z is our children. Some people attempted to mislead them. I had no personal issues then. At least two crore children are born in India every year. During the last 10 years, 20 crore children were born. They have aspirations, and they will make India the ‘Vishwa Guru’. The post was not important to me,” Pradhan told a gathering at an event at GM University in Bhubaneswar, according to PTI.