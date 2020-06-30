Dharmendra Pradhan: ‘Congress culture to loot treasure, Modi’s plan to spend it on poor’

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo) Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)

Slamming Congress president Sonia Gandhi for targeting the government over fuel prices, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Narendra Modi government has transferred more than Rs 65,000 crore to 42 crore people in the last three months, and that prices in India will stabilise once the international market prices start stabilising.

“Unlike @INCIndia’s legacy of transferring money into the accounts of middlemen, ‘National Daamad, ‘The Family’ and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Modiji’s DBT is about putting money in the hands of the poor, farmers, migrant workforce and women,” Pradhan tweeted.

“Your culture is to loot the treasure, Modiji’s plan is to spend it on the poor, needy and middle class…,” Pradhan said.

