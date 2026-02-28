Dharmendra Pradhan at Express Adda: ‘Textbook revisions should happen whenever society evolves’

I have just come from Kartavya Bhavan (in Delhi), a site I consider a new pilgrimage spot for India as the nation breaks free from a colonial mindset and takes a leap forward. For the past 11 years, our government has been serving the people, and today the prime minister officially dedicated this new centre of service.

To clarify a few details, Baji Raut was actually from the neighbouring princely state of Dhenkanal, though he is very much a hero of our region. I grew up in a ‘river civilisation’ in a district where both the Mahanadi and the Brahmani rivers flow. My hometown is a major industrial hub; of the 1,000 million metric tons of coal India produces, 110 million tons come from there. Growing up, I was surrounded by mines, power plants and NALCO trains. My grandfather was a soldier in the freedom struggle and my ancestors were part of the Prajamandal movement, moving to a neighbouring state in protest against the king’s taxes. This heritage of industrialisation, labour and the freedom struggle inspired me to join student politics and made me sensitive to social life and its challenges.

You began in student politics with the ABVP and rose to become a minister. The ABVP today is very different from what it was in your time; it now appears to have the veto power on campuses, of a kind once enjoyed by the Left. It plays a role in who is invited to seminars, what is talked about and even the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. Increasingly now, student politics is viewed with suspicion, those not in the ABVP must prove their innocence.

ABVP is like an open university where one encounters diverse ideas and finds inspiration. While generations and societal conditions have changed, the core spirit of ‘nation first’ remains the very inspiration that brings us together in the ABVP today. Regarding governance, the idea of ‘veto power’ is more of a journalistic perception; in reality, everything runs through a formal process. We have seen leaders such as the late Arun Jaitley, and the current Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi emerge from the ABVP movement.

ABVP is a movement but governance is the responsibility of those in power and it involves a democratic process. While everyone has the right to express their views, campuses should not become platforms for narrow political agendas or slogans about breaking the country. Any institution should oppose threats to national sovereignty. Society changes like a face changes expressions; 30 years ago, we lacked the Internet and AI, and society moved at a steadier pace. Today, student movements are different because information reaches them in seconds.

Your government brought a new National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020 after a 34-year gap. Given how AI is currently transforming jobs, roiling the IT sector and global markets, do you believe a policy made in 2020 is preparing the classroom for these challenges of the future?

Although the policy was finalised in 2020, the groundwork began in 2014. It was designed as a philosophical and futuristic document that treats technology as a tool to bridge learning gaps. The NEP visualised that education must be both rooted in our values and futuristic, acting as a bridge to advancements like AI and quantum computing. Currently, we are hosting the Impact Summit, and the Finance Minister has assigned the creation of a Centre of Excellence for AI in Education to IIT Madras. We are bringing together experts, startups and policymakers to discuss how AI can make education more affordable and accessible. I believe AI will be a great catalyst for India’s education sector.

Discussions on education mostly focus on a handful of elite institutions such as IITs and IIMs. As Education Minister, how much of your time is spent on primary education, on addressing its needs in terms of teacher training, resource allocation?

Education is an interconnected subject; you cannot separate primary schooling from research or higher education. We have a massive population of 300 million learners — nearly the population of Europe — including 250 million school students and 10 million teachers. Under the NEP, children now formally join pre-school at age three, bringing anganwadis into a proper education platform. In the next 20 years, 400 million students will be moving through these levels and it is the government’s responsibility to provide a curriculum that replaces rote learning with critical thinking and ‘design thinking’. If we want to be a developed economy by 2047, we must focus on knowledge and research. We are building an end-to-end ecosystem, from the Atal Innovation Mission to the National Research Foundation.

The NEP recommends foundational learning in the mother tongue, advocates multi-linguality. Yet, there are concerns that this government only promotes Hindi, not regional languages. On the ground, parents continue to vote with their feet, as they move their children to English medium schools. How do you navigate these challenges?

The government has never wanted to impose Hindi. The NEP clearly states that education in the early stages should be in the mother tongue. For example, we say education should happen in Tamil in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, it should be in Malayalam. In Assam, education should be in Assamese. In Odisha, it should be in Odia. In Bengal, it should be in Bengali… In Hindi-speaking areas, education should be in Hindi. This is our fundamental belief. The NEP also says the same. Nowhere have we said that Hindi should be made compulsory. It has always been the student’s choice.

Up to the fifth grade, the medium of instruction should be the student’s mother tongue. Only then can critical thinking develop. From first grade, they will start learning a second language. It’s up to the student which language they prefer — English, Hindi or Odia for a student in Odisha. As for the second language, that’s their choice. From sixth to tenth grade, they will learn a third language.

In classes six to 10, the three languages taught are usually the mother tongue and two others. Naturally, students study in their mother tongue. In our country, students also generally learn English and no one has a problem with that. The third language is usually an Indian language, as per the NEP. Even though some people politically oppose the NEP, no state in the country disagrees with teaching early education in the mother tongue. So basically, everyone agrees with the NEP on this, especially in today’s tech-driven world.

Now, about English. In our country, out of 400 million youngsters, only about 15 per cent are connected to English. Look at the biggest economies in the world — whether it’s Germany, Japan or China — the language they use for production and understanding is mostly their native languages. We need to stop living in this illusion that we are behind.

I can count a thousand monuments in India that were built thousands of years before English even existed. The Konark Temple in my state was built in the 13th century. Back then, there was no English model. There was science but it wasn’t in English. The basic elements of our civilisation are written in the Vedas. That language wasn’t English either. This civilisation, which you and I have reached today, has come through centuries. The language of my civilisation, my Indian language.

So, if we want to take another big leap forward in this country, we have to give importance to Indian languages. The prime minister has clearly said that all languages in India are national languages. We give equal importance to every language.

Do you not see English as having become an Indian language as well?

English is not an Indian language. While we have no objection to its use and people are free to choose it, it has never been the language of India.

In higher education, we are seeing something of a demographic explosion, many of the students are first-generation learners. However, in this moment, when they are most needed, state universities are in decline and central universities rely on ad-hoc appointments. There are islands of excellence but do we have a wider framework that can accommodate and nurture these students?

While we recognise that more work is needed, we have set a target to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035. This requires opening new institutions, making regulations more flexible and increasing state and philanthropic funding. This year’s budget for education

increased by 8 per cent. Notably, India is now a global leader in the number of girls studying in STEM fields. To support them, the finance minister announced the construction of ultra-modern hostels in every district. We are linking education to employability and the startup ecosystem to foster a new spirit among the youth.

The NEP suggested spending 6 per cent of GDP on education, but we are currently at 4.6 per cent. What is the challenge in closing that gap?

Our economy is growing and the prime minister has made education a top priority. Since 2014, our spending has increased from roughly Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1,40,000 crore. We are also encouraging private investment and alumni funding. As Education Minister, I always believe we should spend more and as our budget grows, we will continue to increase this investment.

There’s also been a change in the social composition of the classroom in institutions of higher education. Young people from backward, disadvantaged and marginalised groups who couldn’t earlier access higher education are now coming into the system. The UGC regulations responded to the need to ensure that they face no discrimination. They were designed in 2012 and then revised in 2026. Now the court has stayed them. Do you think such regulations are necessary, and if yes, what kind of regulations should there be?

Our Constitution clearly says there should be no discrimination. This is very clearly stated in Articles 14 and 15. The case of the UGC regulations is a sub judice issue. The Supreme Court has given its opinion on it, there is a hearing scheduled for next month. We have to operate according to the court’s order, which is based on our country’s constitution and judicial system. The government won’t let anyone face injustice. No matter who it is, the government is responsible for it. The court will keep an eye on it.

You and your government talk about Indianisation, decolonisation. In Indian tradition, the king or warrior would lay down their weapons before entering a place of learning. But now, we see the powerful march in, brandishing, as it were, their weaponry. School textbooks get rewritten, rewrites are based on the ruling party’s political ideology. Between 2014 and 2024, textbooks were revised, updated or rationalised four times, many of these changes were clearly driven by ideology. The Babri Masjid demolition was erased in three places, the name ‘Babri Masjid’ was removed and replaced with ‘three domed mosque.’ Is this how textbooks should be rewritten, should it be done so many times?

Society is dynamic. NCERT has the responsibility, along with its competitor editorial boards, to update the curriculum according to society’s evolution so kids can keep up. It should be revised every year with new and fresh content. The curriculum should be handled by qualified people.

You asked about ideological controversies. Tell me, should we feel proud about Babri Masjid or about Aurangzeb and Babur in India? These are the people who damaged Indian culture and freedom by destroying temples and building mosques. Then there’s the Babri Masjid or issue — the Court has already made its decision. The Supreme Court gave permission to build the temple of Lord Ram. Today, a grand temple stands there. This is the country’s ideology. So, is the country going to follow Ram or Babur or Aurangzeb?

Didn’t Aurangzeb issue orders to demolish the Kashi Vishwanath temple? That was his decree. Should we get stuck debating this when we should be teaching students India’s glorious civilisation?

The youngest martyr of the Indian freedom struggle was an Odia. Was this even part of our studies before? Some people tried to give all the credit for independence to just one group. Our government, under Prime Minister Modi, has only said this much. We need to bring forward the true history of our country, based on our civilisation. We are not making things up; we should take pride in the facts rooted in our folk tales, folk culture and folk history as part of our civilisation. We are committed to this responsibility.

The problem is that you want to erase parts of history.

We draw a simple line. The book shouldn’t be confusing. There’s no point in repeating any topic unnecessarily. Students should have a clear understanding of history. Our pride — where did the concept of infinity or zero in the intellectual world come from? It came from India. Shouldn’t India’s proud economic history be included? Should we only accept the story of thousands of years of slavery in the last 1,000 years as our history? The history of any civilised society is like a mirror. When you look into the mirror, it helps make the path ahead easier.

In Parliament, we’ve seen a breakdown. The LoP was not allowed to speak, there was the suspension of Opposition MPs, a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. In the past, you have spoken respectfully of a rival like Naveen Patnaik. In Parliament, as the ruling party, shouldn’t you be taking the lead in reaching out across the aisle?

Democracy brought Narendra Modi to power, his prime ministership is not a family inheritance. The real problem is the intolerance and hatred shown by Rahul Gandhi towards someone who has led the nation for 12 years. Respect should be mutual, and one must speak respectfully to elders. Parliament runs on rules and laws, not individual whims. Rahul Gandhi is trying to force made-up stories out of the bitterness of defeat and creating a ruckus.

In 2004, when the BJP was in the opposition and Somnath Chatterjee was Speaker, we saw how the ruling party treated Mamata Banerjee; those records are available for anyone to check. The core issue is that the Congress party, particularly Rahul Gandhi, cannot accept defeat. They rely on the crutches of allies and lack genuine public support. Their frustration is dangerous for democracy.

Why does the BJP seem so angry, despite winning? You are in power in your third term, shouldn’t you show more magnanimity?

There’s no anger. We are just following parliamentary practices. Parliament runs on laws, rules and order. Not all Opposition parties were like how they are today. In fact, during the Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha, there was criticism. All parties participated. The Samajwadi Party criticised us and we accepted that. Our finance minister also gave a strong reply. This can’t be a one-sided arrangement. The main deadlock today is because of Rahul Gandhi’s stubborn attitude.

What about Nishikant Dubey’s substantive motion to expel the LoP?

It’s his right to support it. Whether a member is from the BJP or any other party, first they are members of the house, then their parties. But one person’s behaviour affects the other person’s behaviour too. No matter what you say, just because you come from a big family doesn’t mean you can say anything you want. How will this work in a democracy?

There’s a lot of talk about the BJP’s election machine. Tell us, what is it about the BJP machine that opponents haven’t been able to understand or compete with?

Our core mantra is to serve the people and take responsibility for them. Being sensitive to everyone. That’s why the prime minister has shaped our philosophy, our approach — Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. Our clarity of thought. We have a strong ideological foundation. We are not a hereditary party. We are not a feudal system. We are a democratic setup. We have accountability. And today, above all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the centre of trust for the poor and the deprived of the country over the past 12 years. This is who we are. It’s all about capital. This is what keeps winning people’s trust again and again. The Opposition can criticise us — that’s their duty, their right. But they should try to understand our approach first. Only then they might have a chance.

Why is it that education never becomes the centerpiece of any party’s campaign in any election. Why is it that Dharmendra Pradhan the Education Minister doesn’t make as much news as when he’s election in-charge of a state for the BJP?

It’s not that education isn’t important. Education has always been a priority for our government. After 34 years, we brought in the NEP 2020. And this didn’t happen in 2020. From the very day PM Modi took charge, the focus has been on how to bring fundamental reforms in education based on Indian values. How can we meet global demands? How can we fulfill global requirements? How can we create global citizens? For my government, education is a key priority.

AUDIENCE QUESTIONS

Where do you see hope in the 4.5 crore students, especially when the number is expected to double? What about higher education makes you optimistic?

Our higher education is aspirational. We need to bring technology along just like we created flexibility through multidisciplinary approaches, introduced internship schemes and brought in apprenticeship programmes. Our students should be able to earn while they study. We need to increase interconnectedness and boost employability. This is what society really needs. Even students with two-year polytechnic diplomas can do certain jobs. We should design our curriculums accordingly. Why are so many big global companies opening their capability centres in India? The workplace doesn’t have to be abroad. By leveraging technology and a flexible new curriculum, we aim to connect our 90 million students to a new network over the next 10 years. This is our strategy.

India aims to be a developed nation by 2047. What are the most important changes in school education to prepare a generation that is ethical and globally competitive?

We set up 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in schools across the country. The government has approved 50,000 more. Every government higher secondary school will be provided with internet connectivity. This year, Class III onwards, we’ll introduce translation as appropriate. We’ll also start AI-based learning. We can’t afford to fall behind in global development. If we provide our school kids with a progressive education model, they will be able to meet the needs of not just India but the whole world. We have also introduced a new approach for School Management Committees. Under this, the management will be the government’s responsibility but the care, mentoring and partnership will have to be taken up by the local community. We’ll need to start a public movement for this.

Under the NEP, there seems hardly any space for standalone institutions like ours. If I look ahead, I either need to merge or I’ll be bought out and will eventually disappear.

There’s no alternative to quality. Once, when I visited the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry, out of ignorance, I asked what board they followed. They said they don’t have a board. In the ’60s, the UGC had come to supervise them. Their model is well-written, and their student-teacher ratio is 3:1. It’s a standalone institution. In my opinion, whether it’s a standalone institution, multidisciplinary or a big university, quality should never be compromised. If that’s ensured, all models work. Quality is what matters most. There are plenty of examples in the country. Today, you can even tie up with another institution, there’s no problem with that. It’s your choice. If we focus on quality, the institution will run smoothly and the students will benefit too.

You talked about AI in education but what are we doing to really connect the kids to the ground? It’s so focused on technology. Where does the grassroots fit in?

we started the country’s first Bal Vatika, and for it, we created touch-based learning materials. The priority is singing songs, storytelling and playing. It used to happen mainly in preschools and anganwadis. Now, the Women and Child Development Department, Education Department and Health Department have come together to start this within an institutional framework. The idea is to connect it to the ground level. This will help in the overall personality development of the individual. From 6th-12th grade, you should have 10 bag-less days every year, when you focus on the entrepreneurship happening in your locality. For the first time, the NEP made three subjects a formal part of education —sports, arts and skill. This is an initiative to connect education with the ground reality.

Kashmir made education compulsory in 1951. But even after 70 years, it still remains at the lowest level. Will you consider a separate policy so that Kashmiris can progress?

you have brought up a very pertinent topic — Kashmir. In my opinion, ever since Article 370 was revoked, things in Kashmir have been getting better and safer. The youth, especially, are the biggest beneficiaries there. I got the chance to spend a day at the NBT book fair in Srinagar this year, which has been happening for the last 25 years. The enthusiasm for reading, especially among girls and female students, was truly impressive. I also visited Ganderbal after that. The passion I saw in the local Kashmiri students, the scientific research they are doing — it’s all very impressive. I’m confident that if we set up the system properly for 2-5 years in Kashmir, the intellectual capacity there will take us to newer heights.

We once had the Programme for International Student Assessment but now we don’t know how Indian students rank globally. Are you planning to bring this back?

Personally, I’m not a big believer in global rankings. But there’s an NGO in the country that conducts an ASER (Annual Status of Education Report) assessment every couple of years. The government is doing even more. We’ve created an assessment mechanism based on the NEP recommendations. We’re also assessing our own kids through PARAKH exams. It’s our responsibility to develop our children’s competencies, as the prime minister has emphasised. Our degree isn’t as important as our competency. Degrees are important, but competency matters way more. It’s about what we actually learn. I accept improvement is definitely needed — that’s why I mentioned AI. It’ll be a big help. Both the teacher and the student will benefit.

