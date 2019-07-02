Dharmendhra Pradhan to discuss drilling in Cauvery basin with leaders from Tamil Nadu

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan announced in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour on Monday that he would convene a meeting of all senior Tamil Nadu leaders to discuss the issue of drilling in the delta region of the Cauvery.

The minister’s assurance came after DMK members created a ruckus to press for a reply from the Centre in response to a demand by senior party member T R Baalu.

Baalu said the farmers living in the delta areas of the Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu had been “suffering for the past three years”, and for the past 50 to 60 years, drilling had been going on in the delta areas of Cauvery basin to explore the possibility of extracting crude oil. “But only 0.6 per cent out of 32 million tonnes of total production in Tamil Nadu is extracted there. So, in that case, where is the possibility of economic rate of return?”

Pradhan said the government “will not do anything forcibly”. He invited DMK members for a transparent discussion on the issue.