Dharma Sansad in Varanasi: ‘Declare Ayodhya dispute issue of national importance’

On the last day of the ‘Dharma Sansad’, a gathering of over 1,000 sants in Varanasi, Shankracharya Swaroopananda Saraswati issued a ‘dharmadesh’, asking Parliament to bring in a constitutional amendment and declare the Ayodhya title dispute as an issue of “national importance and public interest”. He added that the move would clear the way for early construction of a Ram temple.

The three-page ‘dharmadesh’ stated that declaring the matter an issue of “national interest” would mean that the Supreme Court, as per existing law, would have to announce a decision in the case within four weeks.

The document also touched on the state government’s proposal to construct a Ram statue in Ayodhya, and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. It claimed that if the temple is constructed soon, public money will not be spent on building “an effigy of Ram”. It also claimed that in Varanasi, temples were being demolished for widening of roads for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which it termed “unconstitutional”.

The ‘dharmadesh’ said that irrespective of whether the proposed Ram statue is built with government money or with money collected by vhp, it is public funds that will be used.

The ‘dharmadesh’ will be sent to all members of Parliament as well as the Lok Sabha Speaker so it can be placed in the upcoming session starting December 11, said Saraswati.