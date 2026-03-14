The Uttarakhand government has initiated the relocation process for those affected by the 2025 Dharali disaster, which left 69 dead in Dharali village, in a bid to rehabilitate 115 families that were impacted.
Officials in the Uttarkashi district administration Saturday conducted a geological inspection for relocation of the families. In the first phase, land for 30 families has been identified and inspected.
The administration’s primary objective is to resettle families at safer locations whose houses were buried under debris during the disaster and who currently do not have proper housing arrangements, officials said.
Assistant Geologist Pradeep Kumar said in the first phase of the relocation process, the team has so far conducted site inspections of land identified by 30 families. During the inspection, the safety and long-term stability of the land were examined in detail in the presence of Revenue Sub-Inspector of Harshil and local villagers.
A detailed geological report will soon be submitted to the District Magistrate so permission can be granted for the next stage of relocation. The administration clarified that as soon as the remaining affected families inform the tehsil office about their proposed land, geological inspections of those plots will be conducted immediately.
Sudden floods and debris slides struck the Uttarkashi village on August 5, leaving several trapped under the debris. Later, the district administration declared that 67 were missing and two bodies were retrieved. The government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
In September, the health secretary wrote a letter to the district magistrates and registrars of deaths and births in the state, asking them to commence the process of registering the deaths and issuing a certificate after a probe.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More