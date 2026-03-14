Dharali floods: Uttarakhand govt initiates rehabilitation of 115 affected families

A detailed geological report will soon be submitted to the District Magistrate so permission can be granted for the next stage of relocation. (File Photo)

The Uttarakhand government has initiated the relocation process for those affected by the 2025 Dharali disaster, which left 69 dead in Dharali village, in a bid to rehabilitate 115 families that were impacted.

Officials in the Uttarkashi district administration Saturday conducted a geological inspection for relocation of the families. In the first phase, land for 30 families has been identified and inspected.

The administration’s primary objective is to resettle families at safer locations whose houses were buried under debris during the disaster and who currently do not have proper housing arrangements, officials said.

Assistant Geologist Pradeep Kumar said in the first phase of the relocation process, the team has so far conducted site inspections of land identified by 30 families. During the inspection, the safety and long-term stability of the land were examined in detail in the presence of Revenue Sub-Inspector of Harshil and local villagers.