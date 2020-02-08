Dhankhar sticks to state govt’s script: ‘Intolerance threatens unity’

Dhankhar’s strained ties with the government raised speculation in the TMC that he might follow Kerala Governor Arif Mohd Khan, who had qualified his address with a disclaimer that he did not agree with portions of his speech, said a TMC member. Dhankhar’s strained ties with the government raised speculation in the TMC that he might follow Kerala Governor Arif Mohd Khan, who had qualified his address with a disclaimer that he did not agree with portions of his speech, said a TMC member.

Sticking to the speech prepared by the state government for his Budget Session address in the Assembly, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said there is an “air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred” in the country.

“There is a general air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred that is straining the variegated thread of unity tying together all the linguistic, religious and ethnic diversities in the country,” he said.

His speech reflected the TMC government’s policies and its stand on various issues — from economy to citizenship to secularism. In a departure from tradition, the state did not broadcast his speech.



The governor also spelt out the Mamata Banerjee government’s stand on the issue of citizenship. “The state government is strongly against the division of people in the name of steps such as the National Population Register or National Register of Citizens or Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019… The state government urges the Centre not to undertake NRC exercise and immediately withdraw NPR exercise.”

Dhankhar’s speech also mentioned the economic slowdown.

Later in the day, Dhankhar tweeted saying, “I delivered the address in the high traditions of the Constitution. I do hope all will pay due obeisance to the Constitution.”

The Opposition slammed the TMC and Dhankhar, and claimed that they had a quid pro quo understanding.Congress leader Abdul Mannan said, “It’s clearly a case of match fixing, and reeks of a give and take policy. The Governor read out the speech because it took a soft stand on the Central Government.”

CPM’s Leader of the House Sujan Chakraborty said, “The Governor basically gave a Budget speech. There was no politics. The state government has double standards. Sometime, it shows black flags to him, and sometime, he is given a helicopter. They have a hidden agenda.”

