scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Dhankhar defends his remarks on Sonia: I will be abdicating my oath if I do not react

On December 20, Sonia Gandhi, while addressing Congress MPs, targeted the government for entering into a confrontation with the Supreme Court and alleged that a “calculated attempt” was “underway to delegitimise the judiciary”.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

DEFENDING HIS comments on Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on “an attempt to delegitimise the judiciary”, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday that his “office cannot be allowed to be dragged on partisan stance”.

“Search your heart, the damning consequence of it. An impression is sought to be imparted that this Chair will become party to a pernicious, sinister design at the instance of the government to delegitimize judiciary. Delegitimising judiciary means death-knell of democracy,” Dhankar said in Rajya Sabha.

“I have appealed with sobriety across the political spectrum to all the leaders, believing in their sagacity and wisdom, that they must keep high constitutional offices away from their political stances,” he said, adding that he “expected wisdom of the House to be affirmatively supportive” of him.

“I cannot be enlisted, I assure the Leader of the Opposition. I cannot be enlisted either by them or by you to delegitimise judiciary. I suffered the allegation that I was a part of a system to delegitimise judiciary, which means, sounding a death knell of democracy,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

“I will be abdicating my oath, I will be getting away from my constitutional obligations, if I do not react,” he added.

This came after senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari raised a point of order on the issue, and his senior colleague and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “If a Lok Sabha Member (Sonia) talks outside, it should not be discussed in Rajya Sabha. If the Chair comments, it is unfortunate. This has never happened.”

On December 20, Sonia Gandhi, while addressing Congress MPs, targeted the government for entering into a confrontation with the Supreme Court and alleged that a “calculated attempt” was “underway to delegitimise the judiciary”.

Advertisement

Adjourning the Upper House sine die, Dhankar appealed to members that disruption is “antithetical to grace, decorum and sublimity” of Parliament.

“This theatre of democracy is under the gaze of over a billion people in the country as also those beyond. They all cherish and hope and expect that we will work towards realising their aspirations and fructify their dreams,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 01:30:09 am
Next Story

5 Questions | Winter Session of Parliament was not at all productive:

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close