Dhanbad railway siding firing: Why did CISF fire to kill? Victims’ kin look for answers

Sitting at his house in Dhanbad’s Baghmara area, Muslim Ansari, who is in his early 50s, is not able to reconcile with his son’s death in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) firing at the Benidih railway siding. His son Ataullah Ansari, 21, and three others were killed in the firing on the intervening night of November 19 and 20 over their alleged attempt to steal coal.

Ataullah had participated in the Agniveer Army recruitment rally in Ranchi in September last year, as per his father who produced a ‘indemnity bond’ document as proof. Muslim’s other two sons stay out of state, and Ataullah was ‘only support’ for his father.

Muslim, who works as a mason, said: “My son did not leave any opportunity looking for work. He went to an Agniveer recruitment camp in September last year. He wanted to serve the country,” he says, denying the allegations that Ataullah was a ‘coal thief’.

He produced a character certificate issued by Dhanbad senior superintendent’s office on August 28, before the Agniveer recruitment rally, declaring that there was no case registered against Ataullah. “Even if he was there (at the railway siding), why was he shot in the head?” he said.

Dhanbad district administration had said people on more than two-dozen motorbikes had come to the Benidih railway siding that night and attacked the CISF, resulting in the killing of four. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The administration identified deceased as Pritam Nonia (29), Ataulllah Ansari (26) [his Aadhaar card stated his age as 21], Shahzad Khan (32), Shamim Ansari (25), while two others were injuried.

Jharkhand Police said that the the mob had pelted the CISF team with stones. The personnel first fired in the air to disperse them, but when the attackers didn’t relent, they opened fire. An attempt-to-murder (Section 307 IPC) case was registered on November 20 against the two injured, and others. A murder case was registered on November 24 against the unnamed CISF personnel. However, family members of the victims are not ready to buy this version.

Pritam Nonia’s distraught mother Jirwa Devi says her son left behind two sons. “Are you telling me that my son sustained bullet injuries on his chest while someone tried to snatch CISF’s weapons? It is a lie,” she told The Indian Express. Police registered another FIR on November 24 based on a complaint from Nonia’s wife, who alleged CISF personnel ‘murdered’ her husband.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh and Dhanbad Rural SP Reeshma Ramesan did not respond to the messages and calls.

Vinay Kajla, DIG, CISF, Dhanbad, said: “People riding on 50 odd motorcycles led by Vishwajit Chatterjee, Munna Yadav and Rajesh Yadav came to assault the Quick Response Team personnel and snatch their weapons.” Kajla said that this year alone, more than seven CISF personnel have sustained injuries as a result of stone pelting by ‘coal thieves’, but only twice the CISF fired in the air.

Locals say mafia lure people to steal coal by offering them up to Rs 500 for a few hours of ‘risky work’. At the heart of the entire conflict lies widespread unemployment.

At Tilotanr Basti, family members of another victim, Shahzad Khan, said he worked as a labourer. His father Aslam Khan said: “Even if he was stealing coal…we were getting rich by it… why was he shot. He was shot in the chest. What should I tell his 2-year-old daughter Zoya.” Aslam showed pictures of his son taking part in protests a year back, demanding jobs.

In the same locality, Kamlesh Kumar, whose brother Ramesh Ravidas sustained bullet injuries and is currently under treatment, said: “What will people do if there is no employment? We have been demanding the same for months and we have lost hope.” Labourleader Baldev Verma told The Indian Express: “What is the point of local employment policy if the locals who are bearing the brunt of pollution don’t get jobs.”