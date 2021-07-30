Dhanbad judge death: SC seeks report from Jharkhand Chief Secy, DGP

Calling it a “gruesome incident”, the Supreme Court Friday took suo motu cognizance of the death of an Additional Sessions Judge of Dhanbad in what police suspect was a premeditated hit-and-run incident.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it was taking suo motu cognizance of the matter as incidents of attacks on judicial officers and the legal fraternity are happening across the country. However, it made clear the proceedings before the Jharkhand High Court to monitor the probe into the death of the judicial officer would continue.

“We direct the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand to submit a report in a week’s time on the status of investigation on the sad demise of additional district and sessions Judge Uttam Anand,” said the bench which also comprised justice Surya Kant.

Judge Uttam Anand was killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district after being hit by a vehicle. The incident was recorded in CCTV footage, which later went viral.

The judge was found to be lying in a pool of blood by an auto-rickshaw driver, who took him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said that he had spoken to the Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice in this regard after senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh mentioned the matter and said this is a “brazen attack” on the independence of judiciary.

The Jharkhand High Court has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing. Jharkhand police officials told The Indian Express that they are investigating the possibility of the incident being linked to an order or any action by the judge. No link has yet been revealed, said sources.

Police arrested two people in connection with the case. “However, the motive is not clear yet. The auto was stolen from Jharia on Tuesday night. Both are being questioned and will be arrested and sent to judicial custody,” Bokaro DIG Mayur Patel had said.

Dhanbad court records show that the 36 orders passed by ASJ Anand in July also cover cases of alleged sexual harassment, sale of fake lottery tickets and the alleged diversion of scholarships meant for minority school students, which was investigated by The Indian Express.