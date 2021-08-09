Dhanbad judge death: SC asks CBI to file status report before Jharkhand HC every week

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) re-creates a scene during their investigation of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand's alleged murder case at in Dhanbad (PTI)

The Supreme Court Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a status report every week into the death of Dhanbad district judge before the Jharkhand High Court. The Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC will monitor the case, the apex court further added.

Uttam Anand, an additional district and sessions judge in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, was knocked down by an autorickshaw last month.

The CBI registered the case under IPC Section 302 (murder) after the Jharkhand government recommended a probe by the investigating agency. The agency’s FIR stated that Vijay Kumar Shukla, Additional Superintendent of Police, CBI, is the investigating officer of the case.



Earlier, Jharkhand Police had constituted an SIT and arrested two accused who were in the autorickshaw. The vehicle’s owner was also arrested subsequently. The motive of the crime is not known yet.

The Jharkhand High Court had pulled up the SIT for the delay in registering the FIR. The HC also came down heavily on Jharkhand Police, which was probing the case. The court said that the state police were “feeding questions” to get “a particular answer”, which is “not appreciated”.

The court said it was essential to unearth the “conspiracy” and catch the “mastermind” and that “apprehending a pawn” would not serve any purpose. “Time would be of the essence in this investigation. Delay as well as any flaw in the investigation may eventually affect the trial adversely.”

The postmortem report mentioned “diffuse contusion” in the head as well as fracture and blood clots in the protection layer of the brain. The police have arrested two persons and seized the autorickshaw, which was found to be stolen.