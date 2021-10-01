Dhanbad judge death probe: CBI says getting certain leads

THE CBI on Thursday told Jharkhand High Court that they were getting “certain leads” into the alleged murder of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand and that a “chain of events” were coming to the fore slowly.

A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing the matter based on the weekly status report filed by the investigating agency.

Asking the CBI to bring out the motive, Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan said: “… There is no reason why auto rickshaw drivers will hit the judge.” To this, CBI counsel Rajiv Sinha said: “There are certain leads that are coming… let us hope that the chain is completed.”

The court is hearing a suo motu case in connection with the death of judge Anand, who was knocked down by an auto that veered towards him on an empty road leading to his death on June 28. Two persons have been arrested so far.

The court also came down heavily on the Jharkhand government for not inadequate response to the order for an action plan on fully operationalising the Forensic Science Laboratory. The court said the affidavit filed on the action plan by the government – with vague response – is “contemptuous” in nature.

The court pulled up Rajiv Arun Ekka, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who also holds Home, for submitting the affidavit that did not have “an action plan for proper functioning of the mobile forensic labs and to fully operationalise the Forensic Science Laboratory”.

“Where is the action plan… you have submitted an affidavit which talks about releasing funds in six months, but we had asked for the action plan… Tell the Principal Secretary to be awake till 2 am and work. What is all this. The violation of the directions have started now,” the Chief Justice observed.

“Let it be noted that the court has expressed its mind and desire in the public interest that Forensic Laboratory should be fully equipped and the forensic mobile vans should be modernised…,” he ordered. “On the next date Principal Secretary and Director of Forensic Science Laboratory will remain present in the matter so that there is no throwing of responsibility on the shoulders of each other to ensure they work in tandem…”

CJ Ranjan later pulled up the government: “Wherever there will be hindrance against the court, we will take serious action whosoever they may be. They need six months to just release the fund… funds should be released immediately. You [the government] don’t have any problem elsewhere, only in the compliance of the court orders. Should I recount instances… They have not filed an affidavit as per the court’s desire.”