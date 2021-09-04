Dhanbad judge death: HC expresses disappointment with CBI

JHARKHAND HIGH Court has expressed disappointment over the CBI’s inability to identify three people who had suspiciously crossed the site where Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand was knocked down by an auto in July leading to his death.

Reading through the status report filed by the CBI, the court on Thursday also noted that Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of the urine and blood samples of the auto driver and his associate, who have been arrested, indicated that they were “not under intoxication”.

A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Sujit Narayan Prasad observed: “We are disappointed that the CBI has not been able to identify three persons who crossed the site [where the Judge was knocked down]. CBI is a professional agency, but…we are disappointed with them.”

The court has been hearing the case suo motu after the 49-year-old judge was knocked over by an auto on July 28 in Dhanbad. The auto had veered towards the judge, who was on morning walk, on an empty road.

The court also came down heavily on the Jharkhand government when it was informed that 60 per cent of the FSL positions are vacant, calling it a matter of shame.