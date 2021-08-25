Dhanbad judge death case: Ranchi FSL in a primitive stage, says Jharkhand HC

The Jharkhand High Court has said that the forensic science lab (FSL) at Ranchi is in a “primitive stage”, adding that it does not understand why the department is even functioning.

The court made the observation while it was hearing the case relating to death of Dhanbad District Judge Uttam Anand, which is currently being investigated by the CBI.

The judge died on July 28 after an auto veered towards him on a visibly empty road and hit him from behind. The Supreme Court and the Jharkhand High Court have been monitoring the case.

Hearing the case on August 19, the order of which was recently uploaded, Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad said, “We, after going through the progress report… statement has been made by the investigating officer with respect to Forensic Science Laboratory, Ranchi stating therein that due to non availability of the testing facility of urine and blood, the sample of urine and blood of accused persons have been returned and thereafter it has been sent to F.S.L., New Delhi.

“We have consider it very seriously that when the urine and blood testing facility of the accused is not available in the F.S.L., Ranchi, the capital of the State of Jharkhand then for what purpose this department of State is functioning. Even after more than twenty years from the date of its creation, the State F.S.L., Ranchi appears to be still in primitive stage. We, therefore, deem it fit and proper to call upon the Principal Secretary, Home, Prison and Disaster Management and Director, F.S.L. on the next date of hearing through on-line mode,” the order said.

The court also noted that as per the progress report, the judge was brought to hospital at 5.30 am on July 28 and he died at 9 am. However, as per the information given by the police, the time of death is 11.45 am. “In view thereof, learned State counsel is directed to apprise this Court as to why was such type of negligence by the doctor or the hospital management and/or by the police authorities and what action has been taken against them,” the court noted.