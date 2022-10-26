scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Bihar: 53 wagons of goods train derail in Dhanbad, Railways diverts several trains

The East Central Railway stated that as many as four trains will be stopped before reaching their destination, while 10 others were diverted.

53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division in Bihar. (ANI)

The East Central Railway diverted the routes of several trains after a coal-laden goods train derailed in Bihar’s Dhanbad division on Wednesday morning.

The train with 53 wagons derailed at the Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section at 6.24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic, the East Central Railway said. There have been no casualties in the incident, it added.

In a tweet, the East Central Railway stated that at least five trains will be stopped before reaching their destination, while 13 others were diverted.

The Railways also issued helpline numbers for passengers in view of the diversion:

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction:
● 05412-272260
● 9794849461

Gaya Junction:  7070096337
Dhanbad: 8102928627
NSB Gomoh: 9471191511
Koderma: 9334837103

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:07:22 pm
Next Story

SS Rajamouli believes ‘unapologetic heroism’ is the reason for RRR’s global success

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement