Bihar: 53 wagons of goods train derail in Dhanbad, Railways diverts several trains

The East Central Railway diverted the routes of several trains after a coal-laden goods train derailed in Bihar’s Dhanbad division on Wednesday morning.

The train with 53 wagons derailed at the Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section at 6.24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic, the East Central Railway said. There have been no casualties in the incident, it added.

In a tweet, the East Central Railway stated that at least five trains will be stopped before reaching their destination, while 13 others were diverted.

The Railways also issued helpline numbers for passengers in view of the diversion:

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction:

● 05412-272260

● 9794849461

Gaya Junction: 7070096337

Dhanbad: 8102928627

NSB Gomoh: 9471191511

Koderma: 9334837103