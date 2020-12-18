‘Forceful’ shutdown of soft coke kiln factories: After Dhanbad DC asks for action, police claims ‘contradiction’

The report suggested the Deputy Commissioner take action accordingly. (Representational/Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Four days after Dhanbad Administration in its report came down heavily on the district police for their high-handedness forcing soft coke kiln factories to remain shut, SSP Dhanbad has said there is a ‘contradiction’ in the process.

This comes days after Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad district, Uma Shankar Singh, wrote a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Aseem Vikrant Minz asking to start disciplinary proceedings against the erring police officers.

Calling the police action ‘misuse of power and violation of duty for personal gains’, a team headed by an IAS rank officer in its report said that the police went beyond their jurisdiction to register an FIR against a factory owner for ‘spreading pollution’ and kept various other factory owners in trepidation. The Indian Express had reported on the findings of the report which was prepared after a group of factory owners had approached the district administration reporting the high handedness of the police. The report was then submitted to the Deputy Commissioner on December 15.

On December 16, DC Uma Shankar Singh wrote to SSP Dhanbad saying: “In the report, an SHO has been accused of violation of duty, personal gain, going beyond its jurisdiction to register an FIR against a factory owner. Prima Facie it is true…It is requested that strict action should be taken against Nirsa SHO. In addition, questions have been raised against CDPO (An Inspector Rank Personnel) Nirsa in presence of him the law was broken. A doubt arises whether this was done in a planned manner and an attempt was made to extort money from the factory owners.”

DC Singh requested the SSP to seek clarification from the SDPO and asked for disciplinary action as the problem took place in presence of the SDPO. He also asked the police to take necessary steps so that it does not happen under different police stations of the district.

Dhanbad District SSP Minz said that there was a “contradiction”. “There is an FIR lodged by the police against a soft coke kiln owner which is being investigated by the IO, then there is a report which talks about the police’s excess in the same matter. This is a contradiction which needs a proper study. I have received DC’s letter and will go through in detail and then take a call.”

Sources in the administration, however, cited violation of police manual. “On relation with different department, the District Magistrate is the head of criminal administration of the district and is responsible for maintenance of law and order…A DC can ask police to inquire into any allegation of misconduct or neglect of duty on part of any police officer subordinate to the Superintendent…However, the police is just delaying the matter,” a source said. He added that in the Scholarship Scam too, for a month, the district police did not conduct any investigation.

