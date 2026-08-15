Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Check train number, route, stops and timings

The Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will improve connectivity between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. Check the train number, route, scheduled stops, departure and arrival timings before planning your journey.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 15, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Check train timings and schedule (Image: Ministry of Railways)Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Check train timings and schedule (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express between Dhanbad and Coimbatore. This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will improve the connectivity between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. This new service is likely to be operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (SR) zone.

In a letter dated August 10, 2026, the Railway Board approved the introduction of train number 22363/22364 Dhanbad-Coimbatore-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express.

Also Read | Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express: Check train number, route, stops and timings

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Distance, Travel time

The Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will cover entire distance in 50 hours 20 minutes (2 days 2 hours 20 minutes). Currently, only one direct train connects Dhanbad and Coimbatore – train number 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express, which runs daily.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Route, Frequency

The Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will run via Nagpur, passing through Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh before reaching Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The train will operate once a week in each direction.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Dhanbad and Coimbatore, train number 22363/22364 will stop at 39 railway stations. These are: NSC Bose J Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Mancheral, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Timings

Train number 22363 will depart from Dhanbad every Saturday at 4:10 PM and reach Coimbatore at 6:30 PM on Monday. In the return direction, train number 22364 will leave Coimbatore every Tuesday at 7:50 AM and reach Dhanbad at 1:00 PM on Thursday.

The Railway Board said the regular service can begin from an early convenient date. It also stated that the inaugural run may be operated as a special service, after which it will be linked to the regular train service.

Dhanbad–Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express

Train No. 22363 / 22364 | Schedule & Commercial Stoppages
🡆 Train 22363 — Dhanbad Jn → Coimbatore  Ex-Dhanbad: SAT
StationTypeTime
Dhanbad JnD16:10 SAT
New West CabinP23:21
ManikpurP04:05
JujharpurP13:00
BalharshahA/D21:10 / 21:15
ReniguntaA/D10:40 / 10:50
CoimbatoreA18:30 MON
🡄 Train 22364 — Coimbatore → Dhanbad Jn  Ex-Coimbatore: TUE
StationTypeTime
CoimbatoreD07:50 TUE
ReniguntaA/D16:35 / 16:45
BalharshahA/D07:00 / 07:05
JujharpurP15:35
ManikpurP23:30
New West CabinP04:56
Dhanbad JnA13:00 THU
🚉 Commercial Stoppages
NSC Bose J Gomoh
Parasnath
Hazaribagh Road
Koderma
Gaya
Anugraha Narayan Road
Dehri on Sone
Sasaram
Bhabua Road
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
Mirzapur
Prayagraj Chheoki
Satna
Katni
Jabalpur
Narsinghpur
Pipariya
Itarsi
Betul
Nagpur
Chandrapur
Balharshah
Sirpur Kagaznagar
Mancheral
Peddapalli
Warangal
Mahbubabad
Khammam
Vijayawada
Ongole
Nellore
Gudur
Renigunta
Tiruttani
Katpadi
Jolarpettai
Salem
Erode
Tiruppur
📋 Train Details
Days of Operation
Ex-Dhanbad: Saturday  |  Ex-Coimbatore: Tuesday
Maintenance
Primary: Dhanbad  |  Secondary: Coimbatore
Watering Stations
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Balharshah, Vijaywada, Renigunta, Jolarpettai
CTS
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Vijaywada, Renigunta
Source: Railway Board
Express InfoGenIE

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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