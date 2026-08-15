Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Check train number, route, stops and timings

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express between Dhanbad and Coimbatore. This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will improve the connectivity between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. This new service is likely to be operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (SR) zone.

In a letter dated August 10, 2026, the Railway Board approved the introduction of train number 22363/22364 Dhanbad-Coimbatore-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Distance, Travel time

The Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will cover entire distance in 50 hours 20 minutes (2 days 2 hours 20 minutes). Currently, only one direct train connects Dhanbad and Coimbatore – train number 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express, which runs daily.