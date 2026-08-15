Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Check train number, route, stops and timings

2 min readAug 15, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express between Dhanbad and Coimbatore. This new train is expected to offer affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. It will improve the connectivity between Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. This new service is likely to be operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (SR) zone.
In a letter dated August 10, 2026, the Railway Board approved the introduction of train number 22363/22364 Dhanbad-Coimbatore-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express.
Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Distance, Travel time
The Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will cover entire distance in 50 hours 20 minutes (2 days 2 hours 20 minutes). Currently, only one direct train connects Dhanbad and Coimbatore – train number 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express, which runs daily.
Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Route, Frequency
The Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will run via Nagpur, passing through Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh before reaching Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The train will operate once a week in each direction.
Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Stoppages
During its journey between Dhanbad and Coimbatore, train number 22363/22364 will stop at 39 railway stations. These are: NSC Bose J Gomoh, Parasnath, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Mancheral, Peddapalli, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur.
Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express: Timings
Train number 22363 will depart from Dhanbad every Saturday at 4:10 PM and reach Coimbatore at 6:30 PM on Monday. In the return direction, train number 22364 will leave Coimbatore every Tuesday at 7:50 AM and reach Dhanbad at 1:00 PM on Thursday.
The Railway Board said the regular service can begin from an early convenient date. It also stated that the inaugural run may be operated as a special service, after which it will be linked to the regular train service.
🡆 Train 22363 — Dhanbad Jn → Coimbatore Ex-Dhanbad: SAT
|Station
|Type
|Time
|Dhanbad Jn
|D
|16:10 SAT
|New West Cabin
|P
|23:21
|Manikpur
|P
|04:05
|Jujharpur
|P
|13:00
|Balharshah
|A/D
|21:10 / 21:15
|Renigunta
|A/D
|10:40 / 10:50
|Coimbatore
|A
|18:30 MON
🡄 Train 22364 — Coimbatore → Dhanbad Jn Ex-Coimbatore: TUE
|Station
|Type
|Time
|Coimbatore
|D
|07:50 TUE
|Renigunta
|A/D
|16:35 / 16:45
|Balharshah
|A/D
|07:00 / 07:05
|Jujharpur
|P
|15:35
|Manikpur
|P
|23:30
|New West Cabin
|P
|04:56
|Dhanbad Jn
|A
|13:00 THU
🚉 Commercial Stoppages
NSC Bose J Gomoh
Parasnath
Hazaribagh Road
Koderma
Gaya
Anugraha Narayan Road
Dehri on Sone
Sasaram
Bhabua Road
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
Mirzapur
Prayagraj Chheoki
Satna
Katni
Jabalpur
Narsinghpur
Pipariya
Itarsi
Betul
Nagpur
Chandrapur
Balharshah
Sirpur Kagaznagar
Mancheral
Peddapalli
Warangal
Mahbubabad
Khammam
Vijayawada
Ongole
Nellore
Gudur
Renigunta
Tiruttani
Katpadi
Jolarpettai
Salem
Erode
Tiruppur
📋 Train Details
Days of Operation
Ex-Dhanbad: Saturday | Ex-Coimbatore: Tuesday
Maintenance
Primary: Dhanbad | Secondary: Coimbatore
Watering Stations
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Balharshah, Vijaywada, Renigunta, Jolarpettai
CTS
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Vijaywada, Renigunta
Source: Railway Board